BJP MLA beats up Dalit women, makes casteist slur

An FIR was filed against a MLA from Uttarakhand for allegedly beating up women and making casteist remarks here, the police said today. A video of the incident, which purportedly shows Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral beating up the women on Friday, went viral on Thukral was booked under sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Two other BJP leaders' name are also mentioned in the FIR, a said. The BJP leader, however, has termed the allegations baseless. "It is a conspiracy to malign my image by making false allegations," he said. "The case was registered after a person named filed a complaint on behalf of the victims," Sadanand Date, of police (SSP), Udham Singh Nagar, told Investigations are on in this case, the SSP said. According to reports, a panchayat meeting was held at the MLA's house on Friday morning over a couple's relationship.

Both the girl and boy's family members were present. After the family members got into a scuffle, Thukral allegedly lost his cool and hit some of the women.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)