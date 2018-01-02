BJP MLC takes scooty ride to state legislature in JK

Dressed in a white 'pheran' (closed gown), legislator today drove a two-wheeler from his residence at Bohri here to the state legislature, sending a clear message against 'VIP culture' and traffic chaos in the city.



A video showing the member of state council taking the ride sans any cavalcade has gone viral on social media, with many hailing the leader, while others termed it a "publicity stunt".



"I rode on a scooty to send a message that we should shun the VIP culture. Also, it can be a solution to the traffic chaos in the city," Ambardar told reporters outside the state legislature here."Let all the legislators, important persons, politicians, bureaucrats and even ministers use two-wheelers once or twice a week, to give respite to public from traffic problems caused by VIP culture", he said.Reacting to the video on Facebook, Geelani Shakeel wrote, "Other legislators can do the same... at least they can do it once in a week".Another FB user said, "Time for others to say no to cavalcade".Some of the netizens said it was a great initiative for ending VIP culture and a good solution to traffic woes, while others said Ambardar's action was "publicity stunt and a photo opportunity".

