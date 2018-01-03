BJP-RSS fuelling violence against Dalits, PM should clarify

The today accused the and the of fuelling violence against and demanded that Modi make a statement in clarifying his stand on the Bhima-Koregaon incident in



The party also demanded the formation of a commission of inquiry by a sitting Supreme on the clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in district that had left a man dead on January 1.



of the in the Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP- of "conspiring to divide people" on caste and religious lines, and asked the to make a statement on the issue in"The and the are fuelling and instigating violence against across the country. They conspire to divide people and society and create an atmosphere of illusion that only they are nationalists."We demand that the prime minister, who shows sympathy for during polls, should clarify his position inside on violence against Dalits," he told reporters outsideKharge also accused the government in of having "failed" to control violence as it did not make proper arrangements in Bhima-Koregaon."We have demanded that a of the Supreme should carry out a probe into the incident for an impartial probe. A commission should be set up to ascertain who were behind the violence and who instigated it," he said.The said the government in has failed to make proper arrangements in Bhima- Koregaon that led to violence.of the Opposition in the Ghulam Nabi Azad dubbed the and the as "anti-Dalit".He also accused the government of "suppressing" the voice of the opposition in as live proceedings of both Houses were not telecast and stopped."We had given adjournment notice in the for taking up the issue of violence against in but our voice was suppressed and live telecast was stopped," he told reporters.A bandh, called to protest the violence post an event to mark 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle, turned violent today even as rail and road traffic was disrupted in the city.Yesterday, several towns and cities of were on the edge as Dalit protests against the violence in spilled over to Mumbai, with agitators damaging buses and disrupting road and rail traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)