BJP, RSS leaders meet over polls in 3 northeastern states

Several and leaders today at the residence of here to hold deliberations on the upcoming assembly polls in three northeastern states -- Tripura, and Besides Singh, Krishna Gopal, a senior functionary, and Ram Madhav, who oversees his party's affairs in the Northeast, were among the leaders present at the meeting. also attended the meeting. Though details of the deliberations were not immediately clear, sources said the political situation in the region was at the centre of the discussion. In Tripura, where the stakes are high for the BJP, the party is likely to ally with the Indigenous People's Front of (IPFT), which represents a section of the state's tribal population. The had recently assured it of forming a high-powered committee to look into their demands aimed at protecting and promoting socio-economic and cultural interests of the state's indigenous population. Though the IPFT has long sought a separate state for tribals, the leadership has made it clear that it does not support the demand. Following Singh's assurance to the IPFT leadership, its N C Debbarma had on Thursday announced a tie-up with the for the polls.

The is yet to make an announcement. Debbarma had said his party would keep the separate state demand in abeyance for now as the central government had agreed to examine their problems and take corrective measures. The has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling Left Front in In and Nagaland, two Christian-majority states, the hopes to put up a good performance, especially in the former, where the is in power. The Naga People's Front, which is in power in Nagaland, is a ally.

