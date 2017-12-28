BJP uses lies for political benefits, Cong stays with truth:

today flayed the accusing it of attacking the country's Constitution and using lies for political benefits, while asserting that the central idea of the party is truth.



Addressing a function here to mark the Congress's Foundation Day, he said his party may suffer or lose elections but would not give up truth.



"The Constitution is under attack by the It is our duty to defend the Constitution, to defend every single person's future," the said.He also highlighted the Congress's "glorious" history, claiming the central idea of the party was truth and "we will continue to fight for it".Continuing his attack on the ruling party, said, "What is happening in in our country is a web of deceit. The operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefits...We (the congress) might suffer or lose but we would not give up the truth," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)