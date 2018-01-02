BJP vote surge in bypoll forces TMC, Cong to look within

The indication of a changing political narrative in Bengal, following an unprecedented surge in share in assembly bypoll, has forced the ruling and the to look for "traitors" within their parties.



Leaders of both political parties feel that defections played a role in the poll in which bagged 1,06,179 votes and the secured 37,476 voters, up from 5,610 votes in the 2016 assembly polls.



The district leadership feels that defection of to the to become its member has dealt a huge blow to his party in"Some of our own has betrayed us. Both the and the have taken advantage of this situation," said a districtThe bypoll was won by Gita Rani Bhunia, the wife of Manas Bhunia.A section of district leadership feels that former Mukul Roy, who recently joined the BJP, played a crucial role in increasing the saffron party's ballot share.Roy, who was once a second-in-command in the TMC, knows the district and its leadership like the back of his hand. There are several leaders who were handpicked by Roy during the initial days of the"There are a lot of people in the districts who owe a lot to Roy for their political careers. We have to find out whether they have betrayed us or not," said a districtThe apprehension of the district was endorsed by another senior party"Before the bypoll, a plot was hatched by an expelled party He had got hold of phone numbers of our leaders and found ways to intimidate them. The party supremo has found out who gave out these numbers. That person has been sent packing." Adhikari said.The came third in the election but the big leap in its vote share raised several eyebrows in political circles of Bengal which is preparing for the upcoming panchayat polls.In several booths of the assembly constituency, where the has been ruling the roost, the has seen an eight to 10 times rise in its vote share.The district leadership of the also expressed concern over the rise in share."Something is wrong somewhere. The fact that the has seen a 15 per cent rise in its vote share despite not having an organisational base in the area proves that a few people have betrayed us," another senior of the district unit of the told on the condition of anonymity.Partha Chatterjee, however, said his party was not bothered about who came second or third in the election as the bagged 51 percent of the total votes polled.State Dilip Ghosh, who is elated over his party's performance in the bypoll, said a there is a political undercurrent in favour of the in the state."From the BJP's performance in Sabang, you can understand what is going to happen in the next polls. The support base of the is growing every day, people are just looking for an opportunity to vote for us," he said.In the bypoll, the CPI(M) in second with 41,987 votes. The Congress, which lost its bastion to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party, was the biggest casualty with just 18,060 votes.

