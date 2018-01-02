BJP will win C'garh again, Jogi not a factor: state minister

The will beat anti-incumbency to win the assembly polls for a fourth term and the entry of a new political outfit led by will not hinder but improve its chances, says Brijmohan Agrawal.



national president has set a target of 65 of 90 seats in the in the elections scheduled later this year and the party is working overtime to achieve it, the agriculture said.



The entry of Jogi, a former and former chief minister, and his outfit Janta would make the a three-way fight, he said.This would eventually benefit the BJP, Agrawal added.Agrawal, who is the senior most in the state and number two after for all practical purposes, said he was confident that Prime Modi's appeal would help get a majority and regain power for a fourth consecutive term." Modi's popularity and overall development of the state, especially in the agriculture sector, will be the two major factors for the party's victory," Agrawal toldResponding to a question on Jogi's entry and anti- incumbency of three terms, Agrawal said the two factors would be neutralised by Modi's appeal and popularity.Agrawal said the state had won the prestigious Krishi Karman award several times, even during the Congress-led UPA regime, for its outstanding performance.The BJP-led had implemented various development works and growth was visible across the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)