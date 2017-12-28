Black pepper firms up in listless trade

Black pepper rd firmed up in an otherwise listless spices market here today following sustained demand from stockists and retailers.
Rest all other spices ruled steady in the absence of necessary buying activity.
Black pepper rd rose by Rs 10/10 per kg to Rs 470/570 from Wednesday's close Rs 460/560.
Following are today's closing rates (in Rs with previous rates in brackets):
Black pepper (per kg) 470/570 (460/560), ginger unbleached (per kg) 125 (125), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 14,200 (14,200), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 14,100 (14,100), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 17,300 (17,300), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 15,700 (15,700).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
