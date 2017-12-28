'Blade Runner 2049' was 'way too long': Ridley Scott

has said the " 2049", a sequel to 1982 sci-fi classic, was "too long".



In an interview, Scott was asked about the Denis Villeneuve-directed film, which featured actors and Harrison in the lead roles.



The original "Blade Runner" had a run time of one hour and 57 minutes, while the " 2049" stretched over two hours and 40 minutes."I have to be careful what I say," Scott said at first, before adding, "It was f** way too long. F**k me! And most of that script's mine," Scott told Vulture.Hampton Fancher, who wrote the original "Blade Runner" with David Peoples, received the screenplay credit for the sequel along with"I sit with writers for an inordinate amount of time and I will not take credit, because it means I've got to sit there with a tape recorder while we talk."I can't do that to a But I have to, because to prove I'm part of the actual process, I have to then have an endless amount (of proof), and I can't be bothered. But the big idea comes from Blade Runner," said Scott.

