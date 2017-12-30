Blueberries give boost to cervical cancer therapy: study

Consuming blueberry extract with may give boost to cervical therapy, a study suggests.



"For some cancers, such as late-stage cervical cancer, is a good treatment option. However, collateral damage to healthy cells always occurs," said Yujiang Fang, from the in the US.



"Based on previous research, we studied blueberry extract to verify it could be used as a radiosensitisers," said Fang.Radiosensitisers are non-toxic that make cells more responsive to therapy, according to the study published in the journal Pathology and Oncology Magazine.In a previous study, Fang and his research team showed that resveratrol, a compound in red grapes, could be used as a radiosensitiser for treating prostate Blueberries also contain resveratrol."In addition to resveratrol, blueberries also contain flavonoids. Flavonoids are that may have anti- oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties," Fang said.The researchers used human cervical cell lines to mimic clinical treatment.The cell lines were divided into four groups that included a control group, a group that received only radiation, a group that received only blueberry extract, and a group that received both and the extract." decreased cells by approximately 20 per cent. Interestingly, the cell group that received only blueberry extract had a 25 per cent decrease in However, the biggest decline in cells occurred in the and extract group, with a decrease of about 70 percent," he said."Blueberries are very common and found all over the world," Fang said."They are readily accessible and inexpensive. As a natural treatment option for boosting the effectiveness of existing therapies, I feel they would be enthusiastically accepted," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)