BMW unveils adventure bikes F 750 GS, F 850 GS;price starts from Rs 1.22 mn

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of luxury German carmaker, on Thursday announced the launch of two motorbikes 'F 750 GS' and 'F 850 GS', priced at Rs 1.22 million (Rs 12.20 lakh) and Rs 1.37 million (Rs 13.7 lakh), respectively. The booking for the bikes starts on Thursday at BMW Motorrads dealerships and the delivery will start by May this year. "India is our top future markets and with a remarkable growth of two-wheeler sales here, it presents a huge opportunity for us," Vice President Sales and Marketing Timo Resch told reporters at the Auto Expo here. For over 90 years, BMW has been leading in terms of technology, Resch said adding that it has all competitive products at competitive price. He further said the target is to sell 2,00,000 units worldwide by 2020 and it will be achieved by entering into new markets like India.

In 2017, it had sold over 1,64,000 lakh motorcycles. India President Vikram Pahwa said the company has already marked its presence in India and will continue exploring opportunities in the country. The vehicles will be available as completely built up units (CBU). Pahwa said: "Our well rounded strategy has put the customer at the centre of all our thoughts and actions and is taking us forward on our journey of growth." officially started its operations as part of the Indian subsidiary of in 2017. It is in the process of setting up the team and dealer network in India.

