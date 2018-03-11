Body of 25-year old man found in Pulwama district

The body of a 25-year-old man, who appeared to have been tortured, was found in south Kashmir's district today, police said. The body of Mohammad Shafi Sofi, resident of Somboora, was found on the Ratnipora road this morning, a said. Sofi was working as at an here, the said. The body was taken to the sub-district hospital at Pampore for autopsy and initial reports suggested that Sofi was tortured, he added. There were multiple deep cut wounds on his legs and other body parts, the said adding there was a rope around his neck which indicates the possibility of strangulation besides torture. No bullet injury was found on body, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the said.

