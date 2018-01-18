Boeing: Probing windshield cracks on Air India Dreamliners

Aerospace manufacturer is examining the issue of windshield cracks on its 787 Dreamliners after witnessed three such incidents in the recent past. Earlier this month, a Delhi-Kolkata plane was forced to return to the here following a crack in the cockpit window. A similar issue was reported each in December and August. " went through that problem three years ago and we changed the model of the windshield.

We are now studying the windows in the shop to understand what happened," said Dinesh Keskar, and at Commercial Airplanes. " went through that problem three years ago and we changed the model of the windshield. We are now studying the windows in the shop to understand what happened," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here today. He said that these recent instances, however, do not affect flight safety. "It is not good it happens, we are quite concerned (and) we look at it. But there are layers of protection on the windshield (and) there is certainly no issue of safety of the flight," Keskar added. had also reported several such incidents in 2013 and 2014 forcing the aeroplane manufacturer to make changes to the windows.

