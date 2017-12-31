Boko Haram kills four loggers in NE Nigeria

Haram fighters opened fire on a group of loggers in a remote village in northeast today, killing four people, a survivor and a said.



Gunmen on motorcycles attacked the loggers while they were loading firewood into pickup vans at Maiwa village, 20 kilometres from Maiduguri, the capital, they said.



The gunmen burned three vehicles laden with firewood heading to the volatile city."Four loggers were shot dead by the Haram gunmen who also burnt three vehicles loaded with firewood," said Ibrahim Liman, a of a militia force fighting the insurgents.He said other loggers escaped the assault.The attackers, who rode on six motorcycles, struck at the logging site around 4:40 pm (1540 GMT), said Haruna Dahiru."Sixteen of them ( Haram) came on six motorcycles, riding in twos and threes, and opened fire on us without saying a word," he said."They killed four of our colleagues and set fire to three pickup vans we loaded with firewood to bring to to sell," he added.Haram's violence has killed over 20,000 people and displaced some 2.6 million since 2009, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.Most of the displaced rely on handouts from aid agencies while others have turned to felling trees which they sell to buyThe jihadists have increasingly targeted loggers, accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.In August Haram fighters decapitated three loggers near Aisa-Wulomari village, 40 kilometres from while returning to the city.In April eight loggers were killed and their bodies burnt by the insurgents at Kayamla, 10 kilometres from while collecting firewood in a bush.Government troops fended off a second Haram attack today on a military base in Kanamma village in neighbouring Yobe state, locals said.The Islamists had invaded the base in eight trucks, but were repelled by soldiers in a gun battle that lasted around two hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)