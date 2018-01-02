'Bom' confused with 'bomb'; Indian-origin CEO of US firm held

An apparent misunderstanding over a query regarding the status of a Mumbai- flight led to the arrest of a flyer, who has been booked for a bomb call, police said today.



The flyer later claimed he wanted to know the status of a 'Bom-Del' flight but was misunderstood by the telephone operator at the other end as him having said "bomb hai (there is a bomb)".



Vinod Moorjani, the 45-year-old Indian-origin of a US-based company, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making a bomb call at the International Airport (MIAL) after apparently being miffed over flight delays, an said.was scheduled to travel from to and take a connecting flight to en route to along with his wife and children, the said.Annoyed with the flight delays, called a toll free number of MIAL and told the woman operator that a bomb exploded ('bomb fata hai') in flight, the claimed.Before the operator could hear more from Moorjani, he hung up the call, after which the operator alerted her seniors, who informed the police, the said.The arrested Moorjani, who was spotted at a in the CCTV footage of the airport, the said.made the call to disrupt the flight schedules so that he could get a late night flight to from the New airport if his travel from got delayed, he said.He was arrested and booked under IPC sections 506(II) (criminal intimidation), 505(I)(b) (intent to cause fear or alarm to public), the said.was produced in the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court yesterday, which granted him bail on a sum of Rs 15,000 and a surety of the same amount.Court officials said when was produced in the court, his argued that the accused had only enquired about the status of his flight which was misconstrued.According to the lawyer, had asked the operator for 'Bom-Del status' and disconnected the call soon due to some disturbance in theThis, was misunderstood by the as "bomb hai (there is a bomb)", the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)