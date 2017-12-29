Bomb kills 6, including army colonel, in Egypt's Sinai

A roadside bomb planted by Islamic militants in Egypt's Peninsula hit a military vehicle today, killing six people, including a senior army officer, security and hospital officials said.



They said the bomb struck a military convoy that was patrolling an area just outside the town of in northern Sinai, killing a who was the town's military commander, and four soldiers.



Three more soldiers were wounded in the attack, they said.was the scene of the deadliest terrorist attack against civilians in Egypt's modern history, when militants killed 311 worshippers in a mosque on Nov 24.Egyptian has since vowed to use "brute force" to crush the long-running insurgency in northern and given the military and police three months to restore "security and stability" there.In a separate attack, a rocket-propelled grenade hit a police armored vehicle in central el-Arish, a coastal city in northern Sinai, killing one conscript.A firefight later erupted between the police and militants, and a civilian driving in the area was caught in the crossfire and killed, said the officials. Three militants were killed in the gun battle, they added.Egyptian security forces have been battling militants in for years, but the insurgency picked up steam following the ouster in 2013 of an elected Islamist whose one year in office proved divisive.

