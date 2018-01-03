Bonds fail to break corporate-political nexus: Krishnamurthy

The new electoral bonds scheme does not promote transparency in poll funding and fails to break the between corporates and political parties, former Chief T S Krishnamurthy said.



"It's not a step forward (in efforts to clean funding). It (electoral bonds) does not solve the problem of money power, it does not solve the problem of transparency in donations," Krishnamurthy said.



"It (electoral bonds) does not enhance transparency as far as the public is concerned. It may be enhancing the transparency between the donor and the donee. Public are still kept in the dark as far as who gives money and how much money is given. That's not transparency. The public should know," he argued."It will still maintain the between corporates and political parties which is not desirable. It is not a good system at all. It will probably only increase the money power among the parties," Krishnamurthy said.He told that a better measure would have been the setting up of an Commission-administered national fund which would give donors 100 per cent tax benefits."All donations can be directly given to the national fund. Give them (individual and corporate donors) 100 per cent tax benefit. It will be more transparent. It removes between corporates and parties," he explained.On how such an national fund would operate, Krishnamurthy said it should be on the basis of guidelines to be drawn in consultation with all political parties."No party should be allowed to collect donations from companies and individuals except their own members. That removes the between corporates and political parties," he added.In the Lok Sabha yesterday, Minister had outlined contours of the new electoral bonds that donors can buy from State Bank of (SBI) with political parties receiving them being able to encash them only through aThe electoral bonds, which are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties, will be available at specified branches of SBI for 10 days each in the months of January, April, July and October, the minister had said.

