Bosch Household Appliances on expansion mode

Household Appliances has set up its fifth brand store in city under its expansion plans, taking the total number of stores present across the country to 56.



The 1,850 square foot facility at Nungambakkam wil the entire range of appliances, including washing machines, washer dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers among others.



"At Bosch, we are committed in making the superior German technology more accessible to our valued customers in Chennai", BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt Ltd., MD and CEO, said in a statement."Our focus is on increasing the overall foothold in South. Markets like are our key targets for this expansions", he said.The new store is the 12th outlet for in Tamil Nadu."At Bosch, we are passionate about our machines and this store will ensure that our best products reach the customers in Tamil Nadu", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)