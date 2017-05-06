Bosch shuts Bengaluru plant as pollution board serves notice

Approx loss of turnover per day is Rs 393 lakh per day, in case supplies to customers are affected

Auto component major has temporarily ceased operations at its plant at Adugodi, after getting notice from the State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).



The company has taken the decision to close the plant after the KSPCB directed closure of all industrial units within the catchment area of Bellandur lake in



"Pursuant to the above notice, the company hereby informs the temporary closure of its facilities at Adugodi, with effect from today," Ltd said in a regulatory filing.



The approximate of turnover per day is Rs 393 lakh per day, in case supplies to the customers are affected, it said.



The company is reviewing directions of KPSCB and will consider all options for suitable relief in order to re- commerce the operations at the earliest, it added.



"The company will also ensure that deliveries to the customers are not impacted," said.



The affected would be able to reopen their plants once the KSPCB inspects the facilities.



"The company has always upheld highest standards with respect to environment protection and is confident that it has been operating within the prescribed environmental norms at all its facilities," added.

Press Trust of India