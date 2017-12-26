Boult leads New Zealand to Windies series sweep in rain

completed a clean sweep of the in their one-day series with a commanding 66-run victory in a rain-affected third and final match in on Tuesday.



With the match reduced to 23-overs-a-side, the West were set a revised target of 166 in reply to New Zealand's 131.



At the close they were 99 for nine, after recovering from an initial collapse which saw them at nine for five and threatening Zimbabwe's world record ODI low of 35.revived the innings with a quick 34 off 21 deliveries.But there was little other resistance as fast bowlers Boult and along with spinner took the batting apart.The latest drubbing, following New Zealand's five-wicket win in the first ODI and a 204-run victory in the second, continued a miserable tour for the who also lost the Test series 2-0.elected to bat first, and were 83 for three after 19 overs when rain forced the players from the field. They added 48 in the four available overs after the resumption.ended unbeaten on 47 while made 37.After the Duckworth-Lewis revision, the target of 166 should not have been beyond the World T20 champions, but they found themselves in trouble in the first over.Chris Gayle, back in action after being sidelined by since the half-way stage of the first ODI, only faced six balls in which he hit one boundary before he steered a Henry delivery to at point.Boult removed Shai Hope (two) in the second over before Henry came back to win a dubious lbw decision against Kyle Hope and the were seven for three.Boult, in his second over, accounted for for one and without scoring to put the pressure on to lift his side out of the mire.Holder put on 48 with Rovman Powell (11) in a sixth- wicket rally but with their departure the innings folded quickly.Boult finished with three for 18, Santner took three for 15 and Henry two for 18.The end their tour with three T20 matches starting in Nelson on Friday.

