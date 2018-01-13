Britain's first woman Sikh MP appointed shadow minister

Preet Kaur Gill, Britain's first woman Sikh MP, has been elevated to the by the Opposition The is the team of senior parliamentarians chosen by the of the Opposition to mirror the Cabinet in Each member is appointed to lead on a specific policy area for their party and to question and challenge their counterpart in the Cabinet. In this way, the Opposition seeks to present itself as an alternative government-in-waiting. Gill, 44, won her Birmingham Edgbaston seat for the in the June 8 snap polls last year. In July, she was elected to the Home Affairs Select Committee in the British She was promoted to the post of for international development in Corbyn's New Year reshuffle of what he brands as a "government-in-waiting". "We had no Sikh MPs prior to this So, Sikhs had no representation and we had no female Sikh representation. must reflect the people it serves," Gill had said at the time of her Since then, she has a busy tenure, being elected to the influential the cross-party parliamentary panel that examines the workings of the UK Home Office.

Gill is also the of the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Sikhs. Her appointment was announced alongside that of Clive Lewis as Lewis had resigned as the in February last year over wanting a vote against the (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill and was one of 52 rebel MPs to defy orders to back the bill in a vote. He was also accused in a sexual harassment scandal but cleared of wrongdoing by the party late last year. Others who moved up to the frontbenches of the Opposition include as the for pensions and as for fire. "Pleased to make appointments to strengthen Labour's frontbench which is a government-in-waiting. I look forward to working with them holding the Tories to account, developing our policies to transform our country and preparing to form a for the many, not the few," Corbyn said in a statement. British had announced a reshuffle of her top team earlier this year, leading to the appointment of three new Indian-origin MPs -- Rishi Sunak, and -- to junior ministerial posts.

