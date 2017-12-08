JUST IN
Britain to pay $47-52 bn in Brexit divorce deal

British officials said the figure would include regular payments into the EU budget until 2020

AFP | PTI  |  London 

Theresa May, Brexit, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels. Photo: PTI

Britain will pay a financial settlement of between 35 billion-39 billion pound (40-45 billion euros, $47-52 billion) for leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Friday.

After striking a deal in Brussels, British officials said the figure would include regular payments into the EU budget until 2020, promised contributions still left to be paid out and payment for the pensions of EU officials.

First Published: Fri, December 08 2017. 20:58 IST

