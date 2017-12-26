British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

A escorted a Russian on as it passed close to British territorial waters, the said today at a time of strained relations between and



The HMS monitored the Russian in the North Sea, "keeping track of its activity in areas of national interest," it said in a statement.



The St Albans, a Type 23 frigate, was deployed on Saturday to track the Russian vessel and would return to its base Tuesday."I will not hesitate in defending our waters or tolerate any form of aggression," said in a statement after the incident." will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people, and our national interests."The defence ministry said there had been a recent "upsurge in Russian units transiting waters".It said the patrol ship HMS Tyne also escorted "a Russian intelligence-gathering ship" through the and the Channel on Sunday.A navy helicopter was sent to monitor two other Russian vessels.HMS was also involved in escorting a Russian and missile cruiser through the Channel in January this year.Relations between and have been hostile for years, with allegations of Russian meddling in Britain's referendum on leaving the and Moscow's intervention in on the side of the regime further straining already tense ties.British clashed with his Russian counterpart in last week even as they sought to mend relations.

