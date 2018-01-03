BRO asked to speed up construction of Mangti-Bundi road link

The district administration today asked the (BRO) to finish the construction of a 10-Km motor road between Mangti to before April 15 for smooth conduct of the annual Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage in June.



The stretch includes the 6 km hard rock portion from Mangti to Nazang on the Indo- border.



The administration also asked the to speed up the construction of the vital border road for facilitating summer migration of villagers in April.The matter was raised by C Ravishankar after he reviewed the progress of the construction activities at a meeting with and Sashastra (SSB) officials here.Completion of the road is vital, both in view of the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra which begins in June and the summer migration of villagers which begins around the second week of April, a press release quoting the district said.SSB camps located along the side of the stretch have also been asked to shift for the time being to camp of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam to speed up the project, Ravishankar said.Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) is the nodal agency for the Mansarovar yatra."We have also instructed KMVN officers that while an alternative way to Gunji be made ready before the pilgrimage begins in the first week of June, communication facilities to the pilgrims be increased at Gunji by giving them WIFI," the DM said.According to ITBP sources at Didiihat, online registration for Kailas Mansarovar pilgrimage through the Lipulekh Pass began from January 1 this year."Though the final tally of selected pilgrims will be released in the last week of May, for Mansarovar yatra has begun from January 1," said ITBP commandant Mahendra Pratap.villagers migrate to the lower areas of the valley in winter and move back to the higher reaches at the onset of summer every year.

