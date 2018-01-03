Brother duo killed in road accident at Amravati

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Amravati 

Two brothers were killed after the two-wheeler they were traveling on was hit by an undentified vehicle here last night.

Police identified the deceased as Vijay Dayaram Solanke (26) and Ravi Dayaram Solanke (32), both residents of Walgaon, near here.


"The two were returning home last night and their vehicle was hit by an unidentified truck when the two were heading towards Walgaon via a diversion from the toll post," said an official.

Police said that as it was night, no one noticed the two injured persons lying on the road and they succumbed to their injuries later.

"Morning walkers who saw the bodies lying on the road informed Nandgaon Peth police. A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the vehicle and its driver," the official added.

