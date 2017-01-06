BSE to launch new Interest Rate Futures contract from Jan 10

An IRF contract is an agreement to buy or sell a debt instrument at a specified future date at a pre-determined price

Leading stock exchange will introduce new (IRF) contracts from January 10 on government bonds maturing in 2029.



The contract is based on 6.79 per cent central government security maturing on December 26, 2029, and will be available for trading from January 10, said in a circular.



The cash-settled IRFs provide participants an option to hedge risks arising from fluctuations in interest rates, which depend on various factors, including RBI policy, demand for liquidity and flow of overseas funds.



The gets participation from retail investors, trading houses, investors (FPIs) and other institutions.



"Spread contracts shall be available for trading with effect from January 11, 2017," said.



The exchange had, last month, introduced contracts on government bonds maturing in December 2022.

Press Trust of India