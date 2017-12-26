BSE zonal office to shift to own new building

More than four decades after it started functioning here in 1975, the Zonal office of the (BSE) will have its own new building.



The office is currently functioning from a rented building near Sen park in the city. The new building has been constructed near the Jail chowk. The office will start functioning from its own new building by December 31.



of BSE, said: "The building has been constructed over 8000 square feet area at an estimated cost of Rs 1.67 crore. (PWD) executed the construction work.""We had planned to shift to the new building on December 20 but we could not shift as the electricity connection to the new building is yet to be supplied. We have set a target to shift to our own building by December 31," he added.The of the is responsible for smooth conduct of the examination, publication of results, issue of certificates and correction of certificates.The of here caters to nine districts in western region - Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Nuapada.There are 2095 schools with around 1.5 lakh students under its jurisdiction."Long standing problem of the here will be resolved after the office starts functioning from its own building. We are waiting for the PWD to take steps for the to the new building," said Hota.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)