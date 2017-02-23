TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Atmosphere of fear in universities is a threat to democracy: Amartya Sen
Business Standard

BSF lodges protest with Pakistan Rangers over detection of tunnel

A commander-level flag meeting was held on request of BSF

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

BSF Photo: Wikipedia
BSF Photo: Wikipedia

The BSF today lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers over detection of trans-border tunnel along the IB in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir, during a commander-level flag meeting.

"Today, on BSF request, a commanding officer of BSF and Wing Commander of Pakistan Rangers level flag meeting was held at International Boundary of Jammu near BoP-Octroi," a BSF spokesperson said.

During the meeting, various issues, including recent detection of tunnel along the International Border (IB), firing in Ramgarh Sector and return of J&K police constable Sohan Lal, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan in 2014 were discussed, the official said.

Other routine issues relating to management of border and maintaining of cordial relation and peace and tranquillity along the IB were also discussed, he said.

"The meeting was attended by eight officers from our side and was led by Commandant (Station Hq Jammu) P K Anand. From Pakistan Ranger side five officials including 12 Wing Cdr Lt Col Irfan Khan attended the meeting," the spokesperson said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

BSF lodges protest with Pakistan Rangers over detection of tunnel

A commander-level flag meeting was held on request of BSF

The BSF today lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers over detection of trans-border tunnel along the IB in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir, during a commander-level flag meeting. "Today, on BSF request, a commanding officer of BSF and Wing Commander of Pakistan Rangers level flag meeting was held at International Boundary of Jammu near BoP-Octroi," a BSF spokesperson said. During the meeting, various issues, including recent detection of tunnel along the International Border (IB), firing in Ramgarh Sector and return of J&K police constable Sohan Lal, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan in 2014 were discussed, the official said. Other routine issues relating to management of border and maintaining of cordial relation and peace and tranquillity along the IB were also discussed, he said. "The meeting was attended by eight officers from our side and was led by Commandant (Station Hq Jammu) P K Anand. From Pakistan Ranger side five officials including 12 Wing ...
The BSF today lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers over detection of trans-border tunnel along the IB in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir, during a commander-level flag meeting.

"Today, on BSF request, a commanding officer of BSF and Wing Commander of Pakistan Rangers level flag meeting was held at International Boundary of Jammu near BoP-Octroi," a BSF spokesperson said.

During the meeting, various issues, including recent detection of tunnel along the International Border (IB), firing in Ramgarh Sector and return of J&K police constable Sohan Lal, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan in 2014 were discussed, the official said.

Other routine issues relating to management of border and maintaining of cordial relation and peace and tranquillity along the IB were also discussed, he said.

"The meeting was attended by eight officers from our side and was led by Commandant (Station Hq Jammu) P K Anand. From Pakistan Ranger side five officials including 12 Wing Cdr Lt Col Irfan Khan attended the meeting," the spokesperson said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

BSF lodges protest with Pakistan Rangers over detection of tunnel

A commander-level flag meeting was held on request of BSF

The BSF today lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers over detection of trans-border tunnel along the IB in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir, during a commander-level flag meeting.

"Today, on BSF request, a commanding officer of BSF and Wing Commander of Pakistan Rangers level flag meeting was held at International Boundary of Jammu near BoP-Octroi," a BSF spokesperson said.

During the meeting, various issues, including recent detection of tunnel along the International Border (IB), firing in Ramgarh Sector and return of J&K police constable Sohan Lal, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan in 2014 were discussed, the official said.

Other routine issues relating to management of border and maintaining of cordial relation and peace and tranquillity along the IB were also discussed, he said.

"The meeting was attended by eight officers from our side and was led by Commandant (Station Hq Jammu) P K Anand. From Pakistan Ranger side five officials including 12 Wing Cdr Lt Col Irfan Khan attended the meeting," the spokesperson said.

image
Business Standard
177 22