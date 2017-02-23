BSF lodges protest with Pakistan Rangers over detection of tunnel

The today lodged a strong protest with the over detection of trans-border tunnel along the IB in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir, during a commander-level flag meeting.

"Today, on request, a commanding officer of and Wing Commander of level flag meeting was held at International Boundary of Jammu near BoP-Octroi," a spokesperson said.

During the meeting, various issues, including recent detection of tunnel along the International Border (IB), firing in Ramgarh Sector and return of J&K police constable Sohan Lal, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan in 2014 were discussed, the official said.

Other routine issues relating to management of border and maintaining of cordial relation and peace and tranquillity along the IB were also discussed, he said.

"The meeting was attended by eight officers from our side and was led by Commandant (Station Hq Jammu) P K Anand. From Pakistan Ranger side five officials including 12 Wing Cdr Lt Col Irfan Khan attended the meeting," the spokesperson said.