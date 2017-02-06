BSNL halves unlimited calls rental to Rs 49/month

Rs 49 is being charged for first 6 months and later, customer shall be charged as per general plan

State-run telecom operator on Monday halved the monthly rental for unlimited calling from landline to any network on Sundays and night hours to Rs 49 from Rs 99.



"...To attract new customers to experience wireline services, launched a very cost effective and affordable promotional landline voice plan 'Experience LL 49'," said in a statement.



Under this plan, fixed monthly charges of Rs 49 is being charged for first six months and after that, the customer shall be charged as per the general plan of the respective area.



customers can make to any network every Sunday and during night hours (9 pm to 7 am).



is the only operator which is offering such a low-cost landline voice plan in the country, said N K Gupta, Director (CFA), Board.

Press Trust of India