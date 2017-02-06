BSNL halves unlimited calls rental to Rs 49/month

Company
Business Standard

Rs 49 is being charged for first 6 months and later, customer shall be charged as per general plan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-run telecom operator BSNL on Monday halved the monthly rental for unlimited calling from landline to any network on Sundays and night hours to Rs 49 from Rs 99.

"...To attract new customers to experience wireline services, BSNL launched a very cost effective and affordable promotional landline voice plan 'Experience LL 49'," BSNL said in a statement.

Under this plan, fixed monthly charges of Rs 49 is being charged for first six months and after that, the customer shall be charged as per the general plan of the respective area.

BSNL customers can make unlimited calls to any network every Sunday and during night hours (9 pm to 7 am).

BSNL is the only operator which is offering such a low-cost landline voice plan in the country, said N K Gupta, Director (CFA), BSNL Board.

