BSNL's request for 4G spectrum under examination: Sinha

The proposal by state-owned Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for allotment of spectrum in the 700 band or 2100 band for 4G services is "under examination", the was informed today.



"...BSNL has requested for allotment of one 5 slot in 700 Band for pan- (excluding and Mumbai) for 4G/LTE service through equity fusion route or an allocation of 5 slot in 2100 band temporarily for one year on payment," Telecom said in a written reply to a question.



The request of BSNL is "under examination", Sinha added.Long-term evolution or LTE is a standard for high-speed mobile communication.To a separate query, the noted that the telecom PSU plans to provide and applications for smart cities to create additional source of beyond mobile services."The generation will depend on number of contracts awarded to BSNL, the value and time frame of completion of contract and the payment terms and conditions of contracts," he added.

