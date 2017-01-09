Budget date decided much in advance of poll schedule: Jaitley

Political parties had voiced reservations against presenting the Budget 3 days ahead of polls

Finance Minister on Sunday said the date for presenting the on February 1 was decided much in advance of the Election Commission’s announcement of Punjab polls three days later, dismissing Opposition allegation that the was scheduled keeping in view the state elections.



He said there was a practice to present the on February 28. But this year it would be presented on February 1. “The idea is to pass the by March 31, so that next year’s expenses could be started from April 1.”



Refuting the Opposition’s allegation, Jaitley said the date for presenting the was decided much earlier, before the announcement of Punjab polls and it would be wrong to say the date was fixed keeping Punjab elections in view.



He was in Amritsar to address BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’, which concluded on Sunday.



Political parties had voiced reservations against presenting the three days ahead of the Punjab polls as they felt the may be used to announce sops to influence voters.



Press Trust of India