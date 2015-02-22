After relaxing FDI policy for medical devices sector, the government is expected to announce an incentive package, including tax benefits, in the forthcoming Budget for domestic manufacturers.
In its Budget proposals, the Commerce and Industry Ministry has suggested to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to increase import duty on medical devices product, including syringes and pacemaker.
Read our full coverage on Union Budget
It has recommended that the basic customs duty be hiked from 5% to 10% in the next Budget to be presented on February 28, sources said.
There is an issue of inverted duty structure on these products currently. This means customs duty on the final product is less than the duty on some raw materials essential for domestic manufacturing of syringes.
As per estimates, import of syringes has increased to $ 38.7 million in 2013-14 from $ 30.7 million in 2006-07. The domestic demand for the products is about 3 billion pieces.
The ministry has also suggested that the countervailing duty on the imported raw material should be exempted on use basis for pacemakers.
According to sources, the Ministry wants that the existing concessional duty of 5% on the imported raw material should be continued.
An industry expert said that there is a huge potential in this sector as the domestic demand of pacemakers is about 50,000 pieces. Its imports have increased to $ 22.86 million in 2013-14 from $ 14.22 million in 2006-07.
The government in December last permitted 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in medical devices sector to encourage the manufacturing of equipment, including diagnostic kits and other devices.
India has achieved an eminent global position in pharma sector. However, the same has not been replicated in the medical devices industry.
Govt may announce incentives for medical devices sector
It has recommended that the basic customs duty be hiked from 5% to 10% in the next Budget
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2RtAB8O
After relaxing FDI policy for medical devices sector, the government is expected to announce an incentive package, including tax benefits, in the forthcoming Budget for domestic manufacturers.
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices