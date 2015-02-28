Budget 'hollow and plain'; a 'dhanwapsi' programme: Opposition

today slammed as "hollow and plain" BJP's first full-year union budget, saying it lacked the vision and alleged that it was "repayment" by the government to the rich and the corporates.



"The is only for big corporates and industries. It is not a pro-poor This is a repayment by the government to the rich and corporates who had supported them during Lok Sabha polls. The is all about promises," Leader of in Lok Sabha said.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget





While termed the as "plain and hollow", leader described the as "dhanwapsi" programme. "You (BJP) had taken in elections. You are paying back," Ramesh alleged.



Criticising the for failing to provide "acche din" to poor, BSP Chief said, " is aimed at helping corporates. It has been made keeping in mind only the rich and big capitalists. It is not in the interests of common man."



Giving 2 out of 10 for the budget, leader in Lok Sabha B Mahtab said it was very disappointing as it did not do much for the formers but significantly, his views were contradicted by his party colleague Jay Panda, who termed the as "big bang" which will "encourage the and boost the prospects of industry and manufacturing".