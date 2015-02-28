Budget pro-industrialist, pro-corporate, not for poor: Kharge

Leader of in Lok Sahba today slammed the Union 2015-16 saying it was "pro-industrialist", "pro-corporate" and not meant for the poor.



He termed the as vision document just like the railway budget, and was "impractical" in nature.

"The is only for big corporate houses and industries. It is for the rich who supported them (the BJP) during the Lok Sabha polls. It is not a pro-poor budget," Kharge told reporters outside Parliament.



He added that the lacked any substantial investment in the social sector.



"The government got a lot of money because of the fall of prices in the crude oil. But you did not use it for the poor for inclusive development. The was also made keeping in mind the future state elections in Bihar and West Bengal in mind," he said, adding there was nothing new in the and old schemes were presented with new names.



Speaking about the proposed measures for curbing black money, he said even the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee had taken steps to curb illegal money.



"First they (the BJP) say we will get black money in 100 days, then after nine months they bring the bill. By simply screaming loud, you don't get back black money."



"The earlier governments also took steps to bring back the black money, but they (the government and the BJP) are saying this by blowing trumpets," Kharge said.



Asked about the housing scheme in the Budget, Kharge said, "Housing programme is a continuos programme. Indira Aawas programme is there. If you want to give something to poor people you could have given money to various sector. But they feel shy of talking for poor people."