Budget Session set to be stormy affair

The Session of likely to commence in third week of February, appears set to be a stormy affair, with both the government and the Opposition toughening their stands on the issue of ordinances.



While Parliamentary Affairs Minister M has dismissed Opposition attack on the government on the issue as "empty bullets," retaliated saying his remarks were "uncalled for" and that the "Government cannot expect to rubber stamp all its decisions".



"The statement of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister is unwarranted. It is reflective of the confrontationist mind of the and the government vis-a-vis Opposition."We do not want a deadlock in but Government cannot expect to rubberstamp all its decisions and ordinance route to legislate," Deputy Leader of in Rajya Sabha told PTI.His remarks came a day after Naidu rejected the "Ordinance Raj" charge by the Opposition and asserted that the government ill have its "way" and Opposition its "say" in the Session downplaying the criticism of these parties."There is no charge. We will discharge it. Who said this is Ordinance Raj? Obstruction Raj cannot be a substitute to democracy," the minister said blaming the Opposition for the washout of the Winter session especially in Rajya Sabha.While the last session saw almost a washout of legislative business in the Upper House, indications from the Opposition is that it will make a big issue of the ordinances in the Session.Accusing the government of bringing an Ordinance Raj, Opposition parties have resolved to oppose the government bringing at least eight ordinances in its last seven-month tenure.The protest is all the more pronounced on the recent ordinance on land acquisition act with and other parties slamming the move as "anti-farmer" and aimed at "bypassing Parliament".Youth held an agitation against it on Monday while Janata Parivar offshoots Samajwadi Party, JD(U), RJD, JDS and others have already decided to launch a joint agitation against the ordinances on land, coal and mines.