Budget will be presented as scheduled: Speaker

'Budget will be presented today. It is a constitutional obligation,' Mahajan said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sumitra Mahajan, Speaker
Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan

The Union Budget for 2017-18 will be presented in the Lok Sabha as scheduled on Wednesday as it is a constitutional obligation, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said.

"It (Budget) will be presented today. It is a constitutional obligation," she told reporters in Parliament House.

Her comment came in the wake of doubts over Budget presentation following death of sitting member and former minister E Ahamed.

