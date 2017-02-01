Budget will be presented as scheduled: Speaker

-
ALSO READMP E Ahamed dead after cardiac arrest in Parliament ahead of Budget 2017 Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2017-18 at 11 am today Sumitra Mahajan warns SP's Akshay Yadav for tearing papers in LS Opposition rethink on march to Rashtrapati Bhavan after President's rebuke Uncertainty on Budget presentation: Gangwar puts ball in Speaker's court
-
The Union Budget for 2017-18 will be presented in the Lok Sabha as scheduled on Wednesday as it is a constitutional obligation, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said.
"It (Budget) will be presented today. It is a constitutional obligation," she told reporters in Parliament House.
Her comment came in the wake of doubts over Budget presentation following death of sitting member and former minister E Ahamed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU