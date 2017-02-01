Budget will be presented as scheduled: Speaker

'Budget will be presented today. It is a constitutional obligation,' Mahajan said

The Union Budget for 2017-18 will be presented in the as scheduled on Wednesday as it is a constitutional obligation, Speaker said.



"It (Budget) will be presented today. It is a constitutional obligation," she told reporters in House.



Her comment came in the wake of doubts over Budget presentation following death of sitting member and former minister E Ahamed.

