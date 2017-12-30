C'garh: Naxals torch 7 vehicles engaged in road construction

set ablaze as many as seven vehicles engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's district, police said today.



Noone was reported to be hurt in the incident, they said.



The incident took place late last evening near Toylanka village under station limits, of Police Gorakhnath Baghel toldUnder the (PMGSY) scheme, a road is being constructed between Gadapal and Badelakhapal villages, located around 450kms away here, he said.As per preliminary information, a group of armed ultra reached the near Toylanka and torched two tractors, two water tankers, one poclain machine, one road roller and one JCB machine parked there, the ASP said.also allegedly threatened the workers to stay away from the construction works before fleeing from the spot, he added.A police team visited the spot this morning, the ASP said, adding a combing operation is underway to trace the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)