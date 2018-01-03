C'garh: Police host marriage of surrendered woman Naxal

district police in today hosted marriage of a surrendered woman and gave job to her husband at a petrol pump as a wedding gift.



alias Reshma (18), who had surrendered before police in 2014, tied knot with a man of her own community, Rajnandgaon of Police Prashant Agrawal told



The marriage was held in a traditional manner inGayatri Mandir of Rajnandgaon townand attended by officials from police, workers and some surrenderedSavitri, a native of Tamoda village in Durgkondal tehsil of the neighbouring Kanker district, was forcefully inducted into the outlawed (Maoist) in 2013 when she was 13 years old, Agrawal said.She was initially working as a member of (local organisation squad) of Maoists on Rajnandgaon-Kanker border. Fed up with violence and ill treatment by senior cadres, she laid down arms before in 2014. Since then, the district police was looking after her like a daughter and also sponsored her studies, he said.She was also given an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh as a part of the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he said.Frustrated with her move, ultras had also killed her father, the said.The of police presented gift to the newly-wed couple and also gave job to her husband at the petrol pump.According to the SP, the move was an attempt to encourage to quit the banned outfit to join the mainstream and live a normal life.

