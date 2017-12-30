C'garh signs agreement to lay 32,000 km optical fiber network

The Chhattisagrh today signed a (MoU) with the Centrefor the second phase of the Net project under which 5987 village panchayats will be connected through network.



The MoU will pave the way for laying32,466 kms of cablein5987 Gram Panchayats of the stateat a cost of Rs 1624 crore, said.



Union for TelecommunicationsManoj Sinha, present during the signing, said that is the first state in the country to use the ultramodern "ring architecture technology" to connect village panchayats by to ensure better connectivity.Sinha also said that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 1830 crore for the installation of 1028 mobile towers in the naxal-affected regions ofHe said that by March next year, 26 Post payment banks will be set up in"Under the second phase of Net project for which agreement has been signed with eight states, 1.5 lakh villages will be connected through network across the country. In the first phase, one lakh villages have been covered," Sinha said.He added that a high level committee has been constituted which is making efforts to introduce 5G mobile networks in the country soon.Speaking on the occasion ,CM Singh said that the Net project will cater to the needs of the last person in remote regions."The priorities in remote regions like Abujmarh (considered severely naxal-affected) have also changed with people demanding mobile connectivity along with roads, schools and hospitals," he said."For the expansion of digital connectivity, work is underway on three projects worth Rs 3400 crore namely Net, Bastar Net and Suchna Kranti Yojna (SKY)," Singh said.At present work is in progress to link about four thousand gram panchayats with network, he added.The CM said a committee headed by the would draft a detailed action plan for the better utilisation of and would submit its report in four months.The four-party agreement, involving the union telecommunications department, Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), the states Information and Technology Department and Infotech Promotion Society (ChIPS), was signed today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)