Cab driver, aide held for raping woman

The duo allegedly raped the woman while she was travelling from Kashimira to near here on the night of December 19, they said.



The accused have been identified as Suresh Pandurang Gosavi (32), formerly employed with app-based cab service Ola, and Umesh Jaswant Zala (31), police said.The duo was produced in a and remanded into police custody till December 26, they said.Gosavi had been off duty for over a week, but the car still had a sticker of the app-based service, police said.According to the complainant, she boarded Gosavi's cab on the evening of December 19 to travel to from the Kashimira area.However, Gosavi drove to Vajreshwari where he allegedly robbed her of money, mobile and purse, and then raped her in the car at an isolated spot. His friend, who was also sitting in the cab, allegedly helped him, police said.Later they took her to a lodge where the woman narrated her ordeal to theWhen the questioned the duo, they fled the spot, police said.Following woman's complaint, Gosavi and his friend were arrested yesterday, they said.Meanwhile, in a statement issued late tonight, Ola said the company had no connection with the incident."At Ola, we condemn any act of crime. We can confirm that this incident has not occurred on the Ola platform. We have extended all support to the authorities to share any information that will help support their investigation," the statement said.An told that the was not logged on the Ola platform when the incident took place."He was not logging on our platform from around three- four days before the incident," he said.

