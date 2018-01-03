Cab drivers in TN go on 1 day strike over demands

Hundreds of taxi drivers, including those representing cab aggregators Ola and struck work across today, pressing for various demands like transparency in fixing prices and better working conditions.



Services in cities like and were badly hit as the drivers stayed off duty and staged protest raising slogans in support of their demands, office bearers of the call taxi owners and drivers association said.



In Chennai, prepaid taxi operators came to the rescue of stranded passengers at the airport and the station.Following the strike call, Ola sent out messages to its customers saying that cab availability may be limited for some time due to the prevailing situation.The company said it was working 24x7 to restore normalcy and suggested that customers opt for taking Ola autorickshaws.Cab aggregator informed customers they might face minor disruptions in operations."We are working hard to bring more cars on the road at the earliest and to keep moving. A slightly better planning could help you have a wonderful day while you ride with us," it said.

