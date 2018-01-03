JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India imposes antidumping duty on 98 products from China

India's GDP growth to slip below 7 pc this fiscal, say experts
Business Standard

Cabinet apprised of India-Italy pact on clean energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Cabinet was today apprised of a pact between India and Italy for cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on India-Italy Cooperation in Renewable Energy...," an official statement said.


The MoU was signed on October 30, 2017 at New Delhi by Anand Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Lorenzo Angeloni, Italian Ambassador to India.

India and Italy aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable energy issues.

The MoU envisages establishing a Joint Working Committee to review, monitor and discuss matters relation to areas of cooperation. It aims for exchange of expertise and networking of information and helps in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements