Cabinet approves ICT cooperation pact between India, Belgium

The Cabinet today approved an agreement signed between and to increase cooperation in the field of information and communication technology.



"The chaired by Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between and on Cooperation in the field of Information and Electronics," an official statement said.



The agreement was signed between the two countries during the state visit of of the to on November 7, 2017."The MoU intends cooperation between and including sharing of best practices in the area of ICT&E policy, agenda technology and research with special emphasis on developing ICT&E and services, e- governance...cyber security and to resolve issues of data adequacy, market access, trade and services," the statement said.is India's second largest trade within the (EU) and has expertise in the communication technology sector especially in the field of e-Governance and electronic ID card and Tax on web etc."During Prime Minister's visit to in March 2016 to attend the EU Summit and bilateral dialogue with Belgium, it was proposed to sign an MOU in IT and Electronics sector between and Belgium," the statement said.Thereafter, for Electronics and Information Technology had a meeting on February 7, 2017 in with the delegation led by Belgium's on areas of mutual interest."During the meeting, both sides affirmed their commitment to work together for empowerment of people on and Belgium," the statement said.

