Cabinet approves major changes in FDI policy

In big bang reforms ahead of the budget, the today permitted foreign airlines to invest up to 49 per cent in debt-ridden Air India, and eased norms for investment in single brand retail, construction and power exchanges. The also relaxed (FDI) policy for medical devices and audit firms associated with companies receiving overseas funds. The decisions were taken by the headed by Modi here. In a move that will give a boost to foreign retailers like Ikea, the approved 100 per cent under the automatic route for single trading.

Earlier also 100 per cent was allowed in the segment, but it required approval. "The ... has given its approval to a number of amendments in the Policy. These are intended to liberalise and simplify the policy so as to provide ease of doing business in the country. "In turn, it will lead to larger inflows contributing to growth of investment, income and employment," the said in a statement. The decision to allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49 per cent under approval route in comes in the backdrop of government's plans to disinvest the state-owned carrier. "Foreign investment(s) in including that of foreign airline(s) shall not exceed 49 per cent either directly or indirectly substantial ownership and effective control of shall continue to be vested in Indian National," the statement said. has a total debt of about Rs 48,877 crore at the end of March 2017, of which about Rs 17,360 crore were aircraft loans and Rs 31,517 crore were working capital loans. The is expected to report a net loss of Rs 3,579 crore for 2017-18, as per budget estimates projected for 2017 -18 from a provisional net loss of Rs 3,643 crore for 2016-17. Overseas investment policy has also been liberalised in case of power exchanges. Currently, the policy provides for 49 per cent under automatic route in power exchanges. However, FII/FPI purchases were restricted to secondary market only. "It has now been decided to do away with this provision, thereby allowing FIIs/FPIs to invest in Power Exchanges through primary market as well," the release said. Regarding the liberalisation in the construction development segment, the has decided to "clarify that real-estate broking service does not amount to real estate business" and is therefore, eligible for 100 per cent under automatic route. Commenting on the development, Commerce and Industry said the has decided to "remove roadblocks" for receiving foreign investments. The expressed the hope that relaxation of norms would facilitate faster development of the This is the second major liberalisation in policy by the NDA in one go after major changes effected in June 2016. is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2018-19 on February 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)