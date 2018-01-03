Cabinet approves Rs 6,809-cr Zojila tunnel project in J-K

The today approved the Rs 6,809-crore strategic Zojila pass tunnel project in Jammu and to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, and Leh, which remains cut-off from the rest of the world during winters due to heavy snowfall.



Zojila pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on Srinagar-Kargil- National Highway which remains closed during winters (December to April) due to heavy snowfall and avalanches cutting off Leh- region from



"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Modi, has given its approval to the construction, operation and maintenance of 2-lane bi- directional with Tunnel excluding approaches on Srinagar- section connecting NH-1A at Km 95 and at Km 118 in on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode," the Ministry of Road Transport and said in a statement.The statement said apart from providing all weather connectivity between Srinagar, and Leh, the project will bring about all round economic and socio-cultural integration of these regions."The project has strategic and socio-economic importance and shall be an instrument for the development of the economically backward districts in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.The construction period of the project is seven years."The civil construction cost of the project is Rs 4,899.42 crore. The total capital cost of the project is Rs 6,808.69 crore. It includes the cost towards land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities as well as maintenance and operation cost of tunnel for four years," the statement said.The project aims at construction of 14.15 km long two- lane bi-directional single tube tunnel with a parallel 14.2 km long egress tunnel excluding approaches between Baltal and Minamarg in the state.The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and (MoRT&H) through the National and (NHIDCL).The main objective of the project is to provide all whether connectivity to strategically important region in which at the moment is limited to at best 6 months because of snow on the passes and threat of avalanches."This project along with other ongoing projects like 6.5 km long at Gagangir would ensure safe, fast and cheap connectivity between the two regions of and Ladakh," the statement said.It will further increase the employment potential for the local labourers for the project activities, it added.The said on completion, it will lead to enormous boost in employment as local businesses get linked to National market and the beautiful region is able to receive round the year tourist traffic.last year in July had said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 4,899 crore Zojila pass tunnel in"We wish to inform that the company has emerged as the lowest bidder for the aforesaid (Zojila tunnel) project. The company had quoted an amount of Rs 4,899.42 crore to be constructed in a period of 2,555 days (7 years)," IL&FS Transportation said.Road Transport and Minister had earlier said, "We understand the plight of the people in and region who face severe crisis during winters when they are cut off from the rest of for six months. We are committed to undertaking the project."On March 1, 2016, the transport ministry had ordered "re-bidding" for the project, which had been awarded to IRB Infrastructure.The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Gadkari, after alleged that guidelines were violated while awarding the contract.The ministry, however, had denied the charges.

