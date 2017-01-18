Cabinet clears proposal for listing 5 PSU general insurers

The government's holdings in these companies will be brought down to 75% from 100%, Jaitley said

The government today approved proposals for listing of five PSU general companies as was announced in the Budget 2016-17.



The Cabinet approved the listing of public sector general companies through a combination of fresh issuance of shares or Offer for Sale, Finance Minister said.



The government holding in the these companies will gradually come down to 75 per cent from 100 per cent, he said.



The five firms that will be listed include four public sector general companies -- Ltd, National Company Ltd, Oriental Co Ltd, United India Co Ltd and one re- firm GIC.



Listing of PSU general firms was announced in the Budget by the Finance Minister.



"...(proposed to) undertake important banking sector reform and public listing of public sector general and undertake significant changes in FDI policy," he had said while unveiling the Budget.



"Public shareholding in government-owned companies is a means of ensuring higher levels of transparency and accountability. To promote this objective, the general companies owned by the government will be listed in the stock exchanges," he had said.



The government has allowed foreign players to raise their stake in their joint venture to 49 per cent. Earlier, only up to 26 per cent FDI was permitted.



There are 52 companies operating in India, of which 24 are in life business and 28 in general insurance.

Press Trust of India