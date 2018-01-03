Cabinet nod for AIIMS in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh

-
The Union Cabinet today approved setting up of an AIIMS in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh with an outlay of Rs 1,350 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surakhsa Yojna (PMSSY).
According to an official statement, the 750-bed AIIMS will have a medical college with an intake capacity of 100 seats and a nursing college with 60 seats, an official statement said.
The new AIIMS which will have 20 speciality and super speciality departments including 15 operation theatres will be completed in 48 months.
It will also have residential complexes and allied facility services on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi, the statement stated.
It will also have an AYUSH department with 30 beds for treatment in traditional system of medicine.
"The new AIIMS will also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in the region, who would be available for primary and secondary level institution facilities being created under National Health Mission," the statement added.
