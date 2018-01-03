Cabinet nod to India, UK pact to improve public transport

The today approved a (MoU) between and London's to improve public transport in the country.



The is aimed at improving the overall public transport system, improve and promote the use of high capacity buses in



"The chaired by the Modi has approved the signing and implementation of the between Ministry of Road Transport and and 'Transport for London', a statutory body established under the Greater Authority Act, 1999 (UK) to improve public transport in India," an official statement said.It will go a long way in strengthening ties and promoting bilateral relations between and the United Kingdom, the statement by the Ministry of Road Transport and said.It said the will help in strengthening the integrated public transport for all.This will help people from poorer strata of the society to have access to a quality public transport system, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)