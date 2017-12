Cambodian cops ruffle feathers by eating 92 fighting cocks

ruffled feathers today after they killed and ate 92 roosters seized earlier this month during a raid on an illegal cockfighting ring allegedly run by a relative of



The birds were rounded up by police after they shuttered the two rural cockfighting dens on December 4 and arrested Hun Sen's nephew-in- Thai Phany.



Thai Phany, a Cambodian-Australian citizen, was charged with running an illegal gambling operation - a rare legal move against a member of Hun Sen's powerful family.But while the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism today as netizens cried foul over the animals being given a harsher sentence than the people involved.Scores of people were initially detained in the police raid, but most have since been released after receiving light suspended sentences, according to"Warrant to kill chickens! Where are the chicken owners, aren't they freed?" wrote on Facebook, where photos of the slaughter have been circulating."The court's achievement by the end of 2017: death sentence for 92 fighting cocks," another user quipped about a justice system many decry as toothless against the graft underpinning Hun Sen's authoritarian regime.Roeun Nara, province's deputy police chief, confirmed that the birds were killed yesterday following a warrant from the provincial"We gave the to our forces to eat," he told AFP, brushing off theThe document, seen by AFP today, said the slaughter was ordered "to prevent the offense from happening again and to speed up the investigation proceedings.

