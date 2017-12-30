Camila Cabello cried watching her nostalgic music video

has revealed that she and her family cried "several times" watching her nostalgic "Never Be the Same" video, which clips from poignant moments of her childhood and career.



"This is a thank you from the bottom of my heart for always being here for me and for all the memories we've made together this year. I freaking love you all so much and PS my family and I cried several times watching this back. IT'S END OF THE YEAR EMO TIME. (sic)" she tweeted.



The video begins with clips of Cabello's childhood before progressing into clips from the last year since she has gone solo after parting ways with Fifth Harmony.

